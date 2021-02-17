LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has risen to the challenge

The Hartsville Boys & Girls Club keeps students and staff safe by requiring masks be worn at all times while inside the building, cleaning and sanitizing all utilized rooms throughout the day and staying abreast of state and local guidelines for social distancing. One creative solution the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has implemented to address limiting exposure so youth can continue coming to the club is to split youth into cohorts and restrict contact between cohorts. If a child or staff member develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, only the members of their cohort will need to quarantine; the rest of the staff and club members can continue coming to the club, as they were not exposed.

As we near the one-year mark of COVID-19 causing mass closures throughout our community, I reflect on the many ways the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has risen to the challenge of protecting our youth while continuing to live out their mission of inspiring and enabling young people to become productive, responsible and caring citizens.

As co-chair of the board, I could not be prouder of the organization I serve, or of the youth in my community who are adapting to a new way of school, and life, with insight and hope beyond their years. We would like to thank the Hartsville community for its endless support of our club during this difficult time. We truly could not do what we do without it.