LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has risen to the challenge

I have been honored these past two years to serve on the board for the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. I have come to love and respect the club and am now thrilled to share some of the most exciting club updates.
The Hartsville Boys & Girls Club is headed by unit director Dianne Montgomery, a woman as dedicated to the youth she serves as she is to making the club a valuable fixture in the Hartsville community. In her nearly 12 years with the club, Dianne has exhibited endless enthusiasm and a genuine passion for seeing youth in her community succeed. With Dianne at the helm, the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has enjoyed many years of prosperity and continues to thrive despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous effects it has had on everyday life.
The Hartsville Boys & Girls Club is committed to the academic and personal success of its members and has remained open to provide a safe and positive environment for youth to complete online schoolwork throughout shutdowns of local schools.
In addition to serving over 250,000 meals to youth across the Pee Dee Area over the summer, it created a Community Learning Center this past fall, dedicated to keeping members safe and engaged while completing schoolwork. Not only does this initiative benefit youth by providing them with structure and safe interactions with peers and adult staff, but it benefits parents in the community who need a safe place to bring their children during school closures so they can continue working.
The Hartsville Boys & Girls Club keeps students and staff safe by requiring masks be worn at all times while inside the building, cleaning and sanitizing all utilized rooms throughout the day and staying abreast of state and local guidelines for social distancing. One creative solution the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has implemented to address limiting exposure so youth can continue coming to the club is to split youth into cohorts and restrict contact between cohorts. If a child or staff member develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, only the members of their cohort will need to quarantine; the rest of the staff and club members can continue coming to the club, as they were not exposed.
As we near the one-year mark of COVID-19 causing mass closures throughout our community, I reflect on the many ways the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club has risen to the challenge of protecting our youth while continuing to live out their mission of inspiring and enabling young people to become productive, responsible and caring citizens.
As co-chair of the board, I could not be prouder of the organization I serve, or of the youth in my community who are adapting to a new way of school, and life, with insight and hope beyond their years. We would like to thank the Hartsville community for its endless support of our club during this difficult time. We truly could not do what we do without it.
KATHY BROWN