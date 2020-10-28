 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to control government
Since we are headed to a new presidential election, I hope I can remind everyone where we are. A few well-written laws will simply make us another nationalist China. (We are already a socialist nation!)

Social Security, welfare, our present taxation system, the government’s control of the press, the control of our religious system, the control of our health system, the control of our business community and the attempt to control our arguments and differences in human, political and spiritual matters. All of these are socialist policies.

Our Congress has proved, through the decades, it would rather sit on its two-party nonsense than do much to help the country. The Supreme Court has done Congress’ job by creating laws – even override scientific principles in making a theory and law than having it taught in our schools. Today, even a lower federal court has bragged about creating a new law to meet its desire.

We love to call ourselves a democratic republic. It seems we will never learn. To have a democratic republic, WE must work to control the government instead of letting it control us.

WILLIAM GAINEY

Hartsville

