Live Healthy Hartsville: Celebrate a world of flavors

March is National Nutrition Month®, an education and information campaign, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
The theme this year is “Celebrate a World of Flavors."
This month we are highlighting the unique, cultural variety of foods available to people from around the world. This can be a great way to improve the variety of foods that you eat ensuring that you are getting the most bang for your nutrition buck.
There are some key messages included with this month’s theme. While we get to pay special attention during the month of March -- we should strive to make healthful eating a year-round plan. As we dig a little deeper, I encourage you to begin thinking about where you stand with your nutritional goals and begin thinking of ways to improve your eating habits.
EAT A VARIETY OF NUTRITIOUS FOODS
Check your meals against the food groups. Over a day, are you eating foods from all the food groups or are you missing some?
By choosing a variety of foods from all your food groups you ensure that you are receiving the proper nutrients. Use the Nutrition Facts label to help guide your choices. The label is a great tool for learning about portion sizes and the nutrients in specific foods.
Finally, incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions. Whether you are from the North or South, the United States, or another country, we all have cultural foods and traditions that we like to follow. Learning how they fit into a healthy meal plan is important. In an “all foods can fit” world, you learn to balance what you are eating. If your taste buds are up for an adventure, begin looking at foods from other cultures and add them in to your meal planning.
SEE A REGISTERED DIETITIAN NUTRITIONIST
We are specifically trained in the science of human nutrition and foods.
We can take the science and help translate it into every day practical tips. Meeting with a RDN gives you the opportunity to develop a personalized plan that takes into consideration any pre-existing health conditions and your goals. At Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, outpatient nutrition counseling is available with an order from your provider.
PLAN YOUR MEALS AND SNACKS
Without a plan, little success is achieved. Choose healthy recipes to make throughout the week. I am a huge believer in the grocery list. Making a list helps you stick with purchasing nutritious foods and having he appropriate ingredients on hand for the recipes you plan to make. When away from home, continue to choose healthful foods and beverages.
CREATE TASTY FOODS AT HOME
You have the most control over what you cook yourself.
There are tons of YouTube videos showing you meal prep techniques. The more you learn the wider variety of foods you can prepare. Get the family involved in trying new recipes. Trying new flavors from around the world can be a fun way to have a little adventure right here at home. Enjoying food with family and friends is also a tool that can help improve how mindful you are when you are eating, generally helping you avoid overeating.
Healthy eating is a year-round goal.
During National Nutrition Month we get to focus a little more on ways to help improve our nutritional intake.
Exploring the flavors of the world allows you to learn more about other cultures in a fun way that the whole family can get involved in. Plan some theme nights during the month and learn about other aspects of the region your recipes are coming from. Not only will you improve your health, but you can also learn more about others and find appreciation in our diversity.
Until next time…. live healthy!