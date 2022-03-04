Live Healthy Hartsville: Celebrate a world of flavors

CREATE TASTY FOODS AT HOME

You have the most control over what you cook yourself.

There are tons of YouTube videos showing you meal prep techniques. The more you learn the wider variety of foods you can prepare. Get the family involved in trying new recipes. Trying new flavors from around the world can be a fun way to have a little adventure right here at home. Enjoying food with family and friends is also a tool that can help improve how mindful you are when you are eating, generally helping you avoid overeating.

Healthy eating is a year-round goal.

During National Nutrition Month we get to focus a little more on ways to help improve our nutritional intake.

Exploring the flavors of the world allows you to learn more about other cultures in a fun way that the whole family can get involved in. Plan some theme nights during the month and learn about other aspects of the region your recipes are coming from. Not only will you improve your health, but you can also learn more about others and find appreciation in our diversity.

Until next time…. live healthy!