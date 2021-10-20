LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fall into food safety

Our first truly cool days of fall are just now appearing. You may have already had a bonfire or some tailgating fun in the early days of fall, but when the temperature dips, that is when a lot of the fun really starts.
When you are planning and preparing for these fun fall adventures, remember to keep food safety top of mind.
There are simple steps you can take to keep your food safe. Knowing the four basic principles of food safety will keep you and your loved ones free from foodborne illnesses.
These four principles are clean, separate, cook and chill.
Clean
The first thing you want to do is clean. Bacteria can easily spread from contact with hands or through the surfaces that you prepare food on or utensils you are using. This includes washing your hands with warm water and soap. Sing “Happy Birthday” to yourself twice and you will know that you have washed long enough.
Clean counters, cutting boards and utensils in between preparing food items. Never move onto the next food item until you complete this task to prevent cross-contamination. It can be helpful to keep a few cutting boards available to further prevent risk of cross-contamination. Using paper towels to clean surfaces is also a good way to prevent cross-contamination, but if you use cloth towels, make sure you are washing them frequently in the hot water cycle of your washing machine.
Separate
Preventing cross-contamination is our goal, so when you are handling raw meat products, keep them away from ready-to-eat foods to prevent their juices from mingling. You should do this in your refrigerator, freezer and even your grocery cart. You should also use a different cutting board from produce than the one you use for meat. Cutting boards can be ideal locations for bacteria to harbor. If yours is getting a lot of nicks and scratches, consider replacing it.
Cook
It is important that your cooked food reaches the right temperature. Everyone should have a food thermometer. If you do not have one, I recommend purchasing one. When food is cooked to the correct internal temperature, you can be sure that bacteria have been killed. When reheating foods such as sauces, soups and gravies, bring them back to a boil. Other cooked foods should be reheated to 165 F.
Chill
The final step is important. Cold temperatures slow the growth of bacteria. Refrigerating your food promptly to help cool it off will get it out of the danger zone. If you are cooking outside and the outside temperature is 50 F, there is no way your food is going to magically drop to 40 F without some help. You can put cold foods on ice to help drop the temperature and hot foods can be maintained using sterno; or if you have access to electricity, warming devices such as crockpots can come in handy.
Your refrigerator temperature should be at 40 F or below. An appliance thermometer can be used to ensure that both your refrigerator and freezer are maintaining the proper temperature.
To cool efficiently, air must be able to circulate in the refrigerator or freezer. If yours is crammed full of food, this may not happen and your food may not be holding at the right temperature. Never leave foods out for more than two hours before refrigerating, and if the outside temperature is above 90 F, cut that time to one hour. If you are a big batch cooker, divide your food into smaller batches for quicker cooling.
Following these four basic steps can mean the difference between a fun-filled meal with family and friends or a foodborne illness disaster. For more information on food safety, visit fightbac.org.
Until next time … live healthy.
