LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fall into food safety

Separate

Preventing cross-contamination is our goal, so when you are handling raw meat products, keep them away from ready-to-eat foods to prevent their juices from mingling. You should do this in your refrigerator, freezer and even your grocery cart. You should also use a different cutting board from produce than the one you use for meat. Cutting boards can be ideal locations for bacteria to harbor. If yours is getting a lot of nicks and scratches, consider replacing it.

Cook

It is important that your cooked food reaches the right temperature. Everyone should have a food thermometer. If you do not have one, I recommend purchasing one. When food is cooked to the correct internal temperature, you can be sure that bacteria have been killed. When reheating foods such as sauces, soups and gravies, bring them back to a boil. Other cooked foods should be reheated to 165 F.

Chill