MICHAEL GOINGS:The essentials of Christian fellowship

“In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.” —Saint Augustine

As I mused and waited for the right issue to write about in my column today, quite a few very relevant and timely topics came to mind. Due to such hotly debated decisions that were recently decided on concerning Roe v. Wade and the Second Amendment, I felt that perhaps it would be appropriate to at least give my opinion about these matters, which have further divided and exasperated the division, discord, and tension that exist between proponents and protestors on both ends of the equation.

Then out of the blue, a man who had been a member of my congregation for many years, who had moved to the Maryland and Virginia area, called me wanting my opinion on what was going on about these issues that the Supreme Court recently deliberated on. He has always been one of my staunch students on the things I taught on from a biblical perspective for nearly 50 years. He well remembered that I have been empathic, dogmatic, and without any apology or compromise for stressing that as Christians, we must weigh everything by the Word of God.

It was he who gave me the idea for what you are presently reading when he cited a quote from Saint Augustine of Hippo that I had shared with the congregation over 20 years ago. In my humble opinion, I believe that the Christian community in our culture has (for the most part) rendered itself ineffective in its assignment to be both the salt of the earth and light of the world (Matthew 5:13-16). Though there are Christian groups and individuals who have managed to escape the enticement of being lured into the political, cultural, and social war that is being fought by conservatives and liberals. Regrettably, the vast majority of conservative and liberal Christians alike have so aligned themselves with being proponents for or against issues like abortion, the LGBTQ lifestyle, and such like that it has not only caused a division in the nation, but worst, in the Christian community. Since the objective of my column today is not to make an argument for those Christians who are on either side of the social, political, and cultural war, but to make an appeal and attempt to bring true believers together on the Lord’s side. I believe that we are wrong as followers of Jesus Christ, who declared that His Kingdom was not of this age (John 8:36), to allow issues that are not the primary and essaential message of the Gospel (John 3:16), to diminish and jeopardize our calling and assignment to fulfill the Great Commandment (John 13:34-36) and the Great Commission (Matthew 28:18-20).

I am not asserting or implying that there are not some other biblical teachings that are not important enough to consider and practice. I believe that all of the Bible was divinely breathed or inspired, and every follower of Christ should adhere to the instructions and principles that are contained therein (2 Timothy 3:16-17). However, I further believe that there are some foundational teachings that help to constitute the essential doctrines of Christianity that must be embraced by all true Christians. Things like the inerrancy of Scripture, the Virgin Birth, the dual nature of Christ as undiminished deity and immaculate humanity fused into one person, as well as the seven doctrines of oneness and unity found in the Epistle of Ephesians (4:4-6).

All other doctrine, though divinely inspired, is secondary to these essentials and must not be allowed to supersede or undermine their place of priority. For these constitute the Crux of the Gospel and Christianity. Then there are non-essentials that some embrace where they must be granted liberty by other Christians to do so without judging or labeling them as heretics or infidels.

Finally, as Saint Augustine so appropriately stated, “in all things charity.” I do not believe that there is any power on earth, be it political, philosophical, religious, or even satanic, that can stop the Christian community from achieving its assignment to be the salt of the earth and light of the world when we practice showing genuine love for one another despite our differences.

As Christians, it is imperative that we never forget that the bond of brotherhood and essential truths that we commonly share are more important than things like partisan politics, social activism, and all other temporary things that have no spiritual or eternal significance. For Christ came to save lost sinners and make them members of God’s eternal family. If we put anything else before that regardless of how important and right it might seem to us (Proverbs 14:12), we are wrong and will give an account to Him (2 Corinthians 5:10).