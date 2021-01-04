MICHAEL REAGAN: 2021 can’t be any worse, can it?

Carter had his problems in the late 1970s with a high Misery Index, which was a way to gauge the economic conditions of the average American based on the inflation rate plus the unemployment rate.

But the future Biden is talking about will be Total Misery for all Americans.

He’s saying we won’t get the vaccines to enough people, and even if we do, we’re still going to be living in a masked and locked down country that resembles 2020 California, not 2019 California.

Pessimism like that from a U.S. president is not normal – or healthy for the country.

You may hate President Trump for a lot of reasons, but you can never fault him for not being optimistic and upbeat.

Other presidents – most recently my father, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama – looked on the bright and hopeful side of things.

Biden is the opposite. He looks on the dark side, the Jimmy Carter side.

He and the liberal media sing the same grim tune – that things are bad and they’re going to be bad in the future, maybe forever.