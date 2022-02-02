MICHAEL REAGAN: Pitching softballs to Joe Biden

That softball produced a chuckle from Biden, who then rattled off some bogus middle-of-the-road accomplishments for working-class people that was supposed to prove he was not a Bernie Sanders socialist but a mainstream Democrat.

That was it for Doocy. That was his one and only chance.

Unlike many other reporters, he got no follow-up question, so as far as conservatives are concerned, he might as well have been working for CNN.

As for Newsmax’s Rosen, he asked Biden “why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness.”

“I have no idea,” said the president, who quickly moved on to take more softballs, which he answered with pat answers that were clearly written down for him.

Biden didn’t apologize for the blunder in Afghanistan or $4 gasoline or any of his other fiascoes or mistakes.

He took responsibility for nothing, said everything was peachy and everyone would be better off if Republicans in the Senate would only pass his gigantic spending bills.