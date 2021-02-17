MICHAEL REAGAN: Transgender madness is destroying girls’ sports

Where are they?

Where are the fathers who are willing to stand up and fight for their daughters to be able to compete in school sports with other girls?

So far they’re AWOL.

But unless millions of fathers – and mothers – unite in their anger, in five years there’s liable to be no female sports at all in our public high schools or colleges.

What sane young girl is going to want to get deeply involved in a sport like swimming when she sees that transgender women are unfairly dominating it?

There can’t be 5 percent of the American population who honestly thinks it is fair for a law that allows biological boys to be able to compete against girls in sports like basketball, track, soccer, swimming, golf and tennis.

Everyone knows boys have more muscle mass and a larger bone structure than girls.

And even when boys take drugs to reduce their testosterone levels and wait a year before they begin competing as a transgender girl, they still have physical advantages that even the strongest, best-trained girls can never overcome.