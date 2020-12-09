MICHAEL SHANNON: Amazon has a new Christmas assignment for you

Amazon is short on details for the oppressed trapped by diet fascists in lockdown states. Does picking up a package for Amazon qualify as an ‘essential’ activity? Are DIY drivers exempt from time and distance restrictions? And is Amazon going to inform its gig draftees if Antifa or BLM has thrown up a roadblock on their travel route?

I hate to be the one who tarnishes your admiration for Jeff Bezos, but the real reason for this “choice” isn’t to maintain gift secrecy. It’s to maintain Amazon’s bottom line.

Business Insider explains, “Traditionally, the ‘last mile’ of delivery – taking it to the customer’s door from the distribution center – is the most difficult and expensive part of the process. In rural areas, delivery points can be several miles apart, with only one or two packages getting dropped off at each one. In urban areas, while stops are closer together, traffic delays can slow this down. By encouraging customers to collect their orders from distribution points such as stores and Hubs, which requires far fewer individual stop-off points, Amazon can cut out these costs.”

In a just world each time a shopper made a package run for Amazon the cost of their Prime membership would be reduced. But we don’t live in a just world. We live in a Bezo’s world.

Next week we’ll discuss the innovative DoorDash program where drivers just deliver a recipe and the customer cooks her own dinner.

Michael Shannon is a commentator and public relations consultant, and is the author of “A Conservative Christian’s Guidebook for Living in Secular Times.” He can be reached at mandate.mmpr@gmail.com.