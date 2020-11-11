MICHAEL SHANNON: California regulates Thanksgiving

Attendance is limited to a maximum of three households, although there is still some dispute as to whether individuals with hyphenated last names count as one family or two. People with larger families, complicated parenting overlaps or multi-generational “undocumented” families are forbidden to employ the obvious solution: eating in shifts like buzzards.

Nannyfornia has thought of that and vetoed it, too. The Flustapo says, “participating in multiple gatherings with different households or groups is strongly discouraged.”

After you’ve winnowed the guest list, the state discusses seating arrangements. Each household will be seated together and the family groups will be separated by a minimum of six feet. So much for the kid’s table and the adult’s table, to say nothing of catching up with people you may not have seen for months.

Somewhere during your relative herding duties the host is expected to take attendance. An accurate list of everyone who attended along with their contact information must be kept in the event a germ escapes and the Flustapo decides to ask for your papers.