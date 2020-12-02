MICHAEL SHANNON:

If we had more pastors like Tony Spell in Baton Rouge, who fought worship restrictions from day one, we would have a good chance of success. Spell has been arrested for opening his church and he’s preached with an ankle monitor on his leg.

When I asked him what the future holds he told me, “We will never comply with this government.” I can assure you Christmas services will be open for one and all at Life Tabernacle Church.

Even pastors like California’s John MacArthur, who finally had enough this fall and opened Grace Community Church, could help fight the Flustapo’s ban or restrictions on Advent, Christmas Eve and Christmas services. Why aren’t pastors networking in their respective towns and planning a mass civilly disobedient uprising of many, many churches opening together for Christmas?

The odd Unitarian might alert the authorities to the plan, but if Jesus can overcome Judas surely the majority of pastors can bypass a rat.

Civil rights pastors marched to the Edmund Pettus Bridge knowing there would likely be a beating waiting for them, but they believed in what they were doing. Our pastors fear the wrath of the media and the Flu Fuhrers more than they trust the Bible and the lord.