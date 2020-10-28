MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: How the Grinch didn’t steal Hartsville’s Christmas

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a year full of uncertainties.

For months, our staff has received so many questions regarding the holiday season. For one, is the COVID Grinch was going to steal Hartsville’s Christmas. We know how important the holiday season is to the people of Hartsville, so our team worked through COVID-19 recommendations, guidelines and procedures to create a fun and safe plan for Hartsville this holiday season.

This year will certainly look different than in year’s past, but we think it will be packed with even more fun! We invite you to sanitize your hands, mask up and head out to each of our fun events this year.

One of the favorite events of the year is the Downtown Holiday Open House and Centennial Tree Lighting. This event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will begin with Mayor Mel Pennington lighting the tree to kick off the holiday season in Hartsville.

Once the tree is lit, Terence Lonon and the Untouchables will take the main event stage and provide entertainment for the remainder of the night. The band will be heard from each end of Downtown as they play the sounds of the holiday season as well as some every day favorites.