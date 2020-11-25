MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Shop local, Hartsville!

In this season of thankfulness, we in Hartsville truly have so much to be thankful for.

As I entered this new city with a new role in one of the most challenging years in recent history, I have a great understanding of just how thankful my family and I are to be in Hartsville.

Every single day, countless businesses across the country close their doors due to lack of support from their communities. In a year of unprecedented times, Hartsville has made and continues to make great strides to ensure that the businesses that we have survive this pandemic.

In the year 2020, our downtown alone has welcomed nine new businesses or existing businesses that have invested and expanded in our downtown. This tremendous growth speaks volumes about the people of Hartsville, and this number does not even include the countless other businesses and franchises that have chosen Hartsville.

If you don’t believe in your power as a citizen, I encourage you to really think about those numbers. Hartsville is a city that is home to nearly 8,000 people. Those 8,000 plus the many others that choose to work and play in Hartsville each day have supported and sustained hundreds of businesses through what should have been a rollercoaster year filled with mostly downs.