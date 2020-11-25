MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Shop local, Hartsville!

In this season of thankfulness, we in Hartsville truly have so much to be thankful for.
As I entered this new city with a new role in one of the most challenging years in recent history, I have a great understanding of just how thankful my family and I are to be in Hartsville.
Every single day, countless businesses across the country close their doors due to lack of support from their communities. In a year of unprecedented times, Hartsville has made and continues to make great strides to ensure that the businesses that we have survive this pandemic.
In the year 2020, our downtown alone has welcomed nine new businesses or existing businesses that have invested and expanded in our downtown. This tremendous growth speaks volumes about the people of Hartsville, and this number does not even include the countless other businesses and franchises that have chosen Hartsville.
If you don’t believe in your power as a citizen, I encourage you to really think about those numbers. Hartsville is a city that is home to nearly 8,000 people. Those 8,000 plus the many others that choose to work and play in Hartsville each day have supported and sustained hundreds of businesses through what should have been a rollercoaster year filled with mostly downs.
I am realistic enough to understand that this year has not been easy on one single local business as they faced new rules, regulations and uncertainties for their staff, families and customers. These business owners have rallied and continued to serve Hartsville safely despite everything happening around them.
Now it is your turn, Hartsville.
I encourage you to come out in a BIG way to support our local businesses. As you make your lists and begin holiday shopping, remember to shop local first.
We have a business in town to fit almost every need that you may have. Take some time to stroll downtown before you choose to scroll through the pages and pages of Amazon offerings.
I know that “add to cart” and “free delivery” are two very satisfying purchasing habits, but I promise you that they are not nearly as satisfying as being a reason that one of our local merchant friends survives 2020 and continues to provide for their families and for our community.
Shop local and support the parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles of your children’s classmates, teammates and friends. Shopping local might mean that sometimes (but not always) you spend a couple of extra dollars, but it always means that you are showing love to the community that we all call home.
Shop local this holiday season, Hartsville!
Daniel Moore is Hartsville’s city manager.
