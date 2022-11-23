Monk fuels Hartsville's growth

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The business sector in Hartsville is booming.

The city’s mantra is a small city with a big heart and this small town offers a variety of businesses. From hair salons to wine and cheese restaurants to after-school care programs for children – Hartsville has it and continues to add more.

It is the type of growth that takes strategic planning and a leader with clear vision.

That leader is Murphy Monk.

Monk is the president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and has been since January 2019.

Her focus from day one, she said, has been expanding Hartsville’s favorite annual programs like the Taste of Hartsville and the Miriam Madrigal Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament.

Monk said she wanted to maintain the “favorites’’ of the community while also making them innovative and appealing to the ever-changing demands of society and culture.

Monk said the Taste of Hartsville went from being an event with approximately 400 to 600 people in 2019 to being an event with approximately 1,000 people participating in 2022.

Monk also has brought new life to the chamber by bringing state Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Hartsville, having Division 1 football players and entrepreneurs speak, and having successful business owners come and breathe new life, she said.

Next year, the city will host a diversity, equity and inclusion event that seeks to bridge the gap and provides out of the box tactics to engage everyone and to make sure every population is represented when they shop local.

“We want to bring things here that make our businesses grow,” Monk said. “We want to have the best workforce and we want to keep the workforce here in Hartsville.”

Membership in the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce has drastically increased. When she arrived, Monk said, the number of members was 300 and currently there are 475 members. Growth is happening every day, she said.

“That’s been really exciting, and we are having even more events coming,” Monk said. “We just want to bring more people to Hartsville and give our businesses an opportunity to network and get people from outside of the Hartsville area to see who they are and what they offer.”

Monk said she has gathered that Hartsville residents are a very passionate group of people. Luckily, she said, the passion the residents have is used for good and helps the city move and grow.

“We really support our businesses here and we really support our people,” she said. “The people of Hartsville love seeing growth and enjoy seeing downtown fill up with new businesses and life.”

Monk said the people of Hartsville’s first goal is to shop local and added that it’s a first thought and not an afterthought, which is not the case in a lot of communities.

The focus of the chamber for 2023 is on talent development, Monk said.

“Anybody can sit on their couch and work for a company in Alaska,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen. We want the best people here working in our local businesses.”

Monk said the chamber’s focus is on making sure businesses are in an environment that is conducive to growth, which involves making sure the individual has what they need to conduct or work a business.

“People have to be in the right headspace to give us their best job,” Monk said. “We try to deal with the individual by implementing programs like our new Blue Cross Blue Shield program that allows employers to offer better benefit packages to their employees.”

Monk said when you help businesses help their employees, it in turn contributes to the overall well-being of the community.

Hartsville has a lot of businesses like Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, and will add a Jersey Mike’s to the chamber next week. With all of these businesses coming to town, a lot of mom-and-pop shops are afraid that these companies will drive away their business.

Monk said the popular businesses cause the local business to step up their game. She gave an example of a Starbucks and said when it came to town, it caused local coffee shops to add mobile orders, delivery, and curbside pickup. They had to get creative to retain their customers, she said.

“Competition here really brings out the best,” Monk said. “It helps everyone flip a new page and bring the best they have to the next level of business. Overall, people here have a welcoming attitude because they understand that there is enough to go around.”

Monk said she is full of passion like many other Hartsville residents, and she wants to see the city perform at its highest level. Monk added that she and Debbie Lynch work together and come to a lot of decisions together about what is best for Hartsville.

“We put our businesses in the forefront of everything we do,” she said. “If a decision will not positively impact our businesses, we will not do it. “

Monk grew up in Lamar and knew she would always call Darlington County home. She attended Clemson University, spent a couple of years in Charleston, and Richmond, Virginia, before making her way back to Hartsville in 2017.

She joked that she never wanted to come back, but the small-town feel finally reeled her in after having a family and she keeps that in mind when making decisions that affect the economic makeup in Hartsville. She is thinking of family, friendship, and creativity.