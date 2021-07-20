Neptune Island modifies schedule

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Neptune Island Waterpark will modify the hours of operation on weekdays for the remainder of the season, effective Monday.

The park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Season pass holders can continue to enter the park 15 minutes early on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. They will also be able to enter one hour early at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, for the final Mermaid Monday of the season.

This change has been instituted as Neptune Island has been affected by the nationwide staffing shortage along with many others in the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit neptuneisland.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat and TikTok.

Neptune Island Waterpark is located at 1109 Fourteenth Street in Hartsville.