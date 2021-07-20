 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neptune Island modifies schedule
0 Comments

Neptune Island modifies schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Neptune Island Waterpark will modify the hours of operation on weekdays for the remainder of the season, effective Monday.

The park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Season pass holders can continue to enter the park 15 minutes early on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. They will also be able to enter one hour early at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, for the final Mermaid Monday of the season.

This change has been instituted as Neptune Island has been affected by the nationwide staffing shortage along with many others in the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit neptuneisland.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat and TikTok.

Neptune Island Waterpark is located at 1109 Fourteenth Street in Hartsville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville Messenger

Coker, MUSC announce partnership

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker University and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Pharmacy announced a new accelerated pathway partnership to help students become pharmacists more quickly and at a reduced cost.

State tops 100 COVID cases Friday
News

State tops 100 COVID cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday broke the 100 confirmed cases of COVID barrier for the first time in many days and also reported four deaths associated with the virus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert