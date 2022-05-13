Neptune Island Water Park is now open on weekends

HARTSVILLE – Neptune Island Waterpark in Hartsville is now open on weekends and is counting down the days until summer returns and its gates will be open daily.

The region’s destination for summer fun opened to the public for the 2022 season on Saturday.

Neptune Island is bringing back its Splashin’ Grades program in June, Makin’ Waves Wednesdays with Pantasia Steel band in June, Mermaid Mondays in July and entertainment throughout the summer.

The best way to take advantage of all Neptune Island has to offer is with a 2022 Unlimited Visits Season Pass. 2022 Season Passes are available online now and include many great perks, including 3 single-use Bring-a-Friend passes, discounts, Early Bird Entry to the park, and more.

Neptune Island Waterpark will open for weekends only until May 30, when it will open daily for the summer.

Neptune Island’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information about Neptune Island Waterpark, visit www.neptuneisland.com or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok.

Neptune Island Waterpark is located at 1109 14th St. in Hartsville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.