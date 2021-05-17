Florence County reports the only coronavirus death Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The only confirmed coronavirus death reported Monday in South Carolina was an elderly person in Florence County. No probable deaths were reported in the state.

Of the 229 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 17 were in the Pee Dee. Only three of the 107 probable cases reported Monday in South Carolina were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with nine cases, followed by Darlington County with five confirmed cases and one probable case. Marlboro County (3/1) was the only other Pee Dee county that reported any cases. Williamsburg County reported one probable case.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 489,047 confirmed cases, 99,892 probable cases, 8,500 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable deaths.

To date, 7,702,055 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8.790 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.5%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Saturday, 3,199,181 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,820,617 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.4%) and 1,489,433 are fully vaccinated (34.7%).