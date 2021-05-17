Florence County reports the only coronavirus death Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The only confirmed coronavirus death reported Monday in South Carolina was an elderly person in Florence County. No probable deaths were reported in the state.
Of the 229 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 17 were in the Pee Dee. Only three of the 107 probable cases reported Monday in South Carolina were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the region with nine cases, followed by Darlington County with five confirmed cases and one probable case. Marlboro County (3/1) was the only other Pee Dee county that reported any cases. Williamsburg County reported one probable case.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 489,047 confirmed cases, 99,892 probable cases, 8,500 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable deaths.
To date, 7,702,055 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8.790 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.5%.
As of Saturday, 3,199,181 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,820,617 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.4%) and 1,489,433 are fully vaccinated (34.7%).
Of the 11,249 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,217 are occupied (73.05%). Of those, 310 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.77%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.