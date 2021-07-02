Library, supporters cut ribbon for Linda Vaughn Little Free Library

Linda Vaughn was a beloved library patron who loved to read and used the library weekly. She would bring her great-nephew Nathan to the children’s library to read, attend programs, and for homework assistance. Family and friends sent donations in her memory to the children’s library. The children’s services staff felt that a Little Free Library would honor her memory, and allow families that use the center and park to have access to free books for children and teens. The library used some of the donations to purchase books for the free library and for the Children’s Library.