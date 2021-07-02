Library, supporters cut ribbon for Linda Vaughn Little Free Library

COWARD, S.C. -- The Children’s Services Department of the Florence County Library System held a ribbon cutting for the Linda Vaughn Little Free Library on June 51 at the Lynches River County Park. Many family and friends of Linda Vaughn attended the event.
Linda Vaughn was a beloved library patron who loved to read and used the library weekly. She would bring her great-nephew Nathan to the children’s library to read, attend programs, and for homework assistance. Family and friends sent donations in her memory to the children’s library. The children’s services staff felt that a Little Free Library would honor her memory, and allow families that use the center and park to have access to free books for children and teens. The library used some of the donations to purchase books for the free library and for the Children’s Library.
The Linda Vaughn Little Free Library is registered on the littlefreelibrary.org website, and is located next to the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park. The park is at 5094 County Park Road in Coward.
The library encourages children to take a book and share a book. The library staff will continue to add books to the Linda Vaughn Little Free Library.
For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382, visit www.florencelibrary.org, or email kids@florencelibrary.org.