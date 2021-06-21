No COVID-19 cases in 4 Pee Dee counties; 0 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No new confirmed coronavirus cases or probable cases were reported in four Pee Dee counties on Monday, and no new confirmed deaths or probable deaths were reported in the state.

State health officials reported that the positivity rate of 7,612 people who were tested Saturday was 1.2%.

Of the 8,383 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, only 1.68% (142) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 56 confirmed cases and 30 probable cases reported in the state on Monday, Florence County reported five new confirmed coronavirus cases. Darlington County reported one confirmed case and one probable case.

But Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties did not report an new cases.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,667 confirmed cases, 102,918 probable cases, 8,626 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

To date, 8,098,499 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

As of Saturday, 3,622,966 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,017,850 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (47%) and 1742,159 are fully vaccinated (40.6%).