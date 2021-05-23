Pee Dee accounts for 2 of state’s 10 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 5.7% of the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Sunday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee, but the region accounted for 20% of the new confirmed deaths.
Of the 192 new confirmed cases, 11 were from the Pee Dee. Of the 130 probable cases reported in the state, five were from the Pee Dee.
Of the 10 new confirmed deaths, two were from the Pee Dee. One elderly person died in Florence County, and one elderly person died in Williamsburg County.
No probable deaths were reported in the state.
Florence County led the Pee Dee on Sunday with five confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marlboro County was next with three confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Dillon County (2/0) and Williamsburg County (1/0).
Darlington County only had one probable case. Marion County did not have any confirmed or probable cases.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,380 confirmed cases, 100,601 probable cases, 8,528 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
To date, 7,789,382 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 13,935 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 2.4%.
As of Friday, 3,295,083vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,875,848 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.2%) and 1,536,231 are fully vaccinated (35.8%).
Of the 11,272 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,512 are occupied (75.51%). Of those, 301 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.54%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.