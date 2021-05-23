Pee Dee accounts for 2 of state’s 10 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 5.7% of the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Sunday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee, but the region accounted for 20% of the new confirmed deaths.

Of the 192 new confirmed cases, 11 were from the Pee Dee. Of the 130 probable cases reported in the state, five were from the Pee Dee.

Of the 10 new confirmed deaths, two were from the Pee Dee. One elderly person died in Florence County, and one elderly person died in Williamsburg County.

No probable deaths were reported in the state.

Florence County led the Pee Dee on Sunday with five confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marlboro County was next with three confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Dillon County (2/0) and Williamsburg County (1/0).

Darlington County only had one probable case. Marion County did not have any confirmed or probable cases.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,380 confirmed cases, 100,601 probable cases, 8,528 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.

To date, 7,789,382 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 13,935 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 2.4%.