PET OF THE WEEK

ChoCho is just one of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

ChoCho is a friendly, happy mastiff mix. He’s a polite, gentle taker of snacks and treats, and his former owner reports he is good with other dogs and kids. ChoCho is a year old.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C. 29532.

The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, to reclaim lost pets, or to turn in pets.