PETER ROFF: The pension bailout hidden within the COVID relief bill

Even without crunching any numbers regarding efficiency, cost, or patient outcomes, we know this is a bad idea. Government-provided services are never as efficient or well-managed as private sector businesses, even when it comes to first responders like ambulances. A government-run system would be a monopoly insulated against cost concerns because it was taxpayer-funded and would leave the citizens it was supposed to serve with no recourse if its performance declined and lives were lost as a result.

In short, the ambulance and medical services subsumed into the fire department would become more like the DMV, the IRS, and the Post Office and a lot less like what you used to see Gage and DeSoto doing on Emergency!.

There are better ways to settle the outstanding pension obligations than by expanding the range of services citizens must get from the government. Moving new hires from a defined benefit plan into a defined contribution plan like a 401K or Roth IRA they would own. This is difficult to do because it would take control of the plans from union officials who currently run them, but it is not impossible.

It’s a better deal for workers and for taxpayers who, again in California, must foot the bill for all kinds of nonsense.

The answer to these problems, to ending these revenue shortfalls is not for government to take more jobs away from the private sector. It’s to let government workers manage their own pensions. Anything else just kicks the can down the road. The time to make that change is now.

Peter Roff is a senior fellow at Frontiers of Freedom and a former U.S. News and World Report contributing editor who appears regularly as a commentator on the One America News network. Email him at RoffColumns@gmail.com.