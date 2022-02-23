Program will help educators address pandemic problems

The South Carolina Department of Education and Children’s Trust of South Carolina recently announced a partnership to help schools recognize and address the impacts of the pandemic on the mental health of children.

Utilizing a train the trainer model, every school district is now eligible to send representatives to a nationally established training on adverse childhood experiences, also known as ACEs.

“The pandemic has had a profound effect on children and their physical and mental health. We know the negative, long-term effects of trauma and stress, especially the impact it can have on a child’s developing brain,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The ACEs training offered through Children’s Trust will better equip our state’s educators to build resilience in their schools and classrooms.”

Children’s Trust will be providing the training in various locations throughout the state. The training, called Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences from ACE Interface, Inc., is nationally recognized as a powerful curriculum that helps individuals understand and recognize adverse childhood experiences. Several South Carolina school districts have already completed this training including Greenville, Oconee, Lexington One, and Richland Two.