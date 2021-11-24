RICH MANIERI: Bring your stories, hold your complaints

I have been approached by those who found themselves sideways with our legal system.

I was once asked by a notorious fraudster to ghost write his memoir, which would include his take on how he was unjustly targeted by law enforcement, which he wasn’t. I declined. I knew he was guilty and couldn’t in good conscience write a book proclaiming his innocence, though I’m sure it would have sold well.

Better yet, I was once approached by a Nazi who wanted me to tell the world his story, or at least his story according to him. This was a bona fide Nazi, as in World War II, Third Reich and so on.

He was an SS death camp guard during the war, but later made his way to the States, where he lived in relative obscurity until the feds picked him up in the early nineties. I covered his trial and, for some reason, he took a liking to me. Why me? To this day, I have to idea. Maybe it’s my face. Could be that I have a trustworthy look. Could be that I look dumb enough to buy whichever yarn someone is spinning. Either is plausible.