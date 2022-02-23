RICH MANIERI: So much for civility

By the way, I’ve been told to “Shut up!” before. I’ve also been asked to “Go away!” and to “Drop dead!” So far, I’ve done none of the above though the third is inevitable at some point.

Another emailer, in defending Biden, called me a “worthless idiot” before he got nasty. I responded by offering to have a civil dialogue. He emailed back, “Sorry you’re already on my ‘don’t waste my time’ list; I’m surprised I took the time to write this to you. Nice not knowing you.”

So much for polite, productive discourse.

“I am not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” Biden said on his first day in office. “On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”

If you’re going to preach civility and unity, calling a reporter an S.O.B. in a public forum tends to detract from the message.