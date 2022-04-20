Richardson receives Order of the Palmetto

HARTSVILLE – Clayton Richardson was surprised with the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award presented by the Governor of South Carolina, on April 3 at the Butler Heritage Foundation Athletic Field in Hartsville during the debut of the descendants of James and Marvell Harriot nonprofit organization “And Still We Rise.

“It is an honor to present this award to someone who has meant so much to this community” said state Rep. Robert Williams.

For nearly 50 years, Richardson worked to bring peace, harmony and goodwill to his native Hartsville, and for his good deeds he is honored.

“He has work tirelessly in our community and this is a well-deserved award,” President of People to People Barbara Carraway said. “Clayton Richardson was one of the founders of People to People, an organization to bridge the gap for the betterment of Hartsville. He has inspired and motivated me and many others to continue empowering ourselves and move forward.”

Richardson and his friend, Hazel Puyet, co-founded People to People in 1992. It was the outgrowth of a discussion between the two friends at a community book reading program.

He once said in an interview with the Hartsville Messenger, “We decided that something should be done to bring the people of Hartsville together to communicate with each other, with other citizens of the community. Both of us invited 10 people from our neighborhood for a panel discussion. All 20 showed up. As a result, People to People became a working organization. At least 50 people attended the first meeting. The basic goal of People to People is to communicate positively with one another, giving ideas, suggestions and working as team workers from all over the city of Hartsville to accomplish set goals. Still in operation, People to People has accomplished what we hoped it would.”

As part of People to People, Richardson organized the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Hartsville for many years.

A community advocate for open dialogue and positive race relations, Richardson has been involved in many civic and social organizations, in addition to People to People. He co-founded the Butler Heritage Foundation, and has served on the boards of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartsville and Communities In Schools — programs that target youth.

He has actively been involved on advisory committees and/or task forces of the Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, United Way, city of Hartsville, Hartsville Police Department, SCORE, CareSouth Carolina, Carolina Pines Hospital, Coker College, Darlington County Coordinating Council, the Palmetto Project and others.

In March 2016, Hartsville’s Mayor Mel Pennington declared a “Clayton Richardson Day” honoring him for his civic mindedness and his invaluable community service.

He was also named Volunteer of the Year by the Hartsville United Way.

Richardson is the youngest of three children born to Adolphus and Rosa Cooper Zimmerman Richardson. He attended Felton Elementary School and graduated from Butler High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social science/sociology from Johnson C. Smith University, in 1952 — making him the last of Rosa’s eight children to graduate from college. He also attended Central Michigan University for additional studies.

He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years with deployment to Korea and Saudi Arabia. After being honorably discharged in 1971, he toured Europe for a couple of months exploring the world and expanding his knowledge of other cultures. He returned to Hartsville to take over as primary caregiver for his mother until her death in 1978.

He is a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he attends faithfully and serves on the Church Council. He is a past president of the Methodist Men; past church lay leader; and has severed in many other roles in the church.

“For a citizen like Clayton Richardson to be honored with the Order of the Palmetto says great things for our state,” said Richard A. Puffer, executive director of The Byerly Foundation. “Clayton, who is an Air Force veteran, made a difference during his years in Hartsville because he made contacts happen. He made his own contacts.”

Puffer said Richardson convinced lots of different people and organizations they could do better jobs by including more people from more communities.

“He and Hazel Puyet made a significant difference when they set up the People to People organization in Hartsville, giving Hartsvillians a safe place for conversations that needed to go beyond individual and group identities,” Puffer said. “He made personal differences with his drive in coming up with projects like community meetings on subjects people wanted to know about, like neighborhood safety. He made differences by ensuring ‘the word got out’ for events — often by delivering the posters around Hartsville himself. He is my go-to definition of a grass-roots citizen who understood and worked for the greater good of our community—day in and day out.”

Following the presentation, performances were given by Anita “Aunt Pearlie Sue” Prather Singleton, Dontavius Williams, the Chronicles of Adam and Hartsville native Bhakti Larry Hough teaching and playing the African Drums.

The mission of And Still We Rise is to educate and equip minority families with tools to create sustainable wealth and prosperity through mental and physical health, educational competencies, financial literacy, and career readiness.

“Our vision will be complete when minority families achieve equal footing to create generational wealth and when the racial wealth gap reflects the true potential of our communities,” said Jannie Harriot, executive director of And Still We Rise.

For more information about And Still We Rise contact Harriot at 843-332-3589, vice chairperson, Jabari Clyburn at 843-229-7226 or chairperson, Comelita McGee at 843-87-4994.

