Rosa Carraway celebrates her 97th birthday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Rosa Briggs Carraway celebrated her 97th birthday Oct. 24. A resolution was presented by Rep. Robert Q. Williams, District 62, to commemorate the event.

Carraway was born was Oct. 24, 1925, in Manning. She later moved to Hartsville with her mom. Hartsville is where she has called home for more than 70 years.

Carraway is a life member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville, and she is presently the mother of the church. Before her health failed, she was a an active member, serving on the Usher Board, The Gospel Choir and The Carraway Singers.

She married the late Eddie Carraway had six children, four preceded her in death. Carraway was a hard-working woman, picking cotton, cropping tobacco, milking cows, raising pigs and chickens — whatever need to be done on a farm.

Before retiring, she worked for Joe and Penn Lawton of The Hartsville Oil Mill for more than 30 years. She also worked for Tim and Penn Anthony.

Her daughter said the family calls her their praying grandma. She loves to pray and loves the Lord almighty God, said her daughter.

“To know her is to love her,” she said.

Carraway enjoys talking on phone to family members and watching television, but the joy of life is her family and especially her only sister.