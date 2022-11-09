 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosa Carraway celebrates her 97th birthday

  • 0
Rosa Carraway celebrates her 97th birthday

Rosa Briggs Carraway was presented a resolution for her 97th birthday by Rep. Robert Q. Williams, left. She was born Oct. 24, 1925. With Carraway were George Wingate, Wille Briggs, son and Barbara Carraway, daughter.

 Ardath Arvidson

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Rosa Briggs Carraway celebrated her 97th birthday Oct. 24. A resolution was presented by Rep. Robert Q. Williams, District 62, to commemorate the event.

Carraway was born was Oct. 24, 1925, in Manning. She later moved to Hartsville with her mom. Hartsville is where she has called home for more than 70 years.

Carraway is a life member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville, and she is presently the mother of the church. Before her health failed, she was a an active member, serving on the Usher Board, The Gospel Choir and The Carraway Singers.

She married the late Eddie Carraway had six children, four preceded her in death. Carraway was a hard-working woman, picking cotton, cropping tobacco, milking cows, raising pigs and chickens — whatever need to be done on a farm.

People are also reading…

Before retiring, she worked for Joe and Penn Lawton of The Hartsville Oil Mill for more than 30 years. She also worked for Tim and Penn Anthony.

Her daughter said the family calls her their praying grandma. She loves to pray and loves the Lord almighty God, said her daughter.

“To know her is to love her,” she said.

Carraway enjoys talking on phone to family members and watching television, but the joy of life is her family and especially her only sister.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert