Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month events announced

The Pee Dee Coalition will hold events in eight counties as part of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Events are scheduled throughout April in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

The Pee Dee Coalition also will make presentations at town, city and county government meetings all month.

The 11th annual CAC Day is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol in Columbia.

Here’s a list of events by county for the month.

Chesterfield County

Victim Advocate Collaboration Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., Chesterfield County Satellite Center, 339 N. Page St.

Law Enforcement Training, 2-4 p.m. April 19, virtual.

Child Abuse Vigil, 6 p.m. April 23, Chesterfield County Courthouse lawn.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 23, Marion Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville.

Your Body Your Choice Paint Night, 6-7:30 p.m., April 16, Chesterfield YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield.

Denim Day, all day, April 27, countywide.

Darlington County

The Week of the Young Child, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 8, virtual event.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Easter Egg Hunt, noon-4 p.m. April 9, Darlington International Raceway.

Pee Dee Healthy Start Presentation Part 1, 11:30 a.m., April 12, virtual event.

Bunny Hop, 1-3 p.m., April 15, Durant Children’s Center, 510 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville.

Pee Dee Healthy Start Presentation Part 2, 11:30 a.m., April 19, virtual event.

Clothesline Creation, 4-5:30 p.m., April 25, Coker College.

Poster Creation, 4-5:30 p.m., April 26, Coker College.

Chalk the Walk, 4-5:30 p.m., April 27, Coker College.

Take Back the Night, 4-5:30 p.m., April 28, Coker College.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 30, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

Dillon County

Walk & Basketball, noon, April 9, City Park, 8th Avenue, Dillon.

Let’s Talk Perceptions, 11 a.m., April 19, Dillon County Satellite Center, 1101 Highway 301 North.

Let’s Talk Facebook Live, 6 p.m., April 20, The Club House, 424 Tupelo Drive, Dillion.

Open House, 5:30 p.m. April 21, Dillon County Satellite Center, 1101 Highway 301 North.

Coffee & Talk, 7:30 a.m., April 29, 101 W. Main Street, Dillon.

Dillon D3, 9 a.m., April 29, virtual event.

Volunteer Training, noon, April 30, Dillon County Satellite Center, 1101 Highway 301 North.

Florence County

Day of Action: Wear Teal Day, all day, April 5, wear teal throughout Florence County.

Netflix and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, 7 p.m., April 13, virtual event.

Denim Day, noon, April 21, 104 N. Matthews Road, Lake City.

Pee Dee Professional Women’s Network Luncheon (registration required), noon, April 21, 450 Country Club Blvd., Florence.

ArtFields Community Awareness Rally, 2 p.m. April 23, Lake City.

Florence County Men Against Sexual Assault; 4 p.m., April 24, 2004 W. Lucas St., Florence (in front of the Thunderbird Restaurant.

Denim and Dance, 6:30 p.m., April 27, 200 Sanborn St., Florence.

Marion County

Easter Eggstravaganza, 2-4 p.m., April 3, Nichols Centennial Park, Nichols.

Planting Pinwheels, 10 a.m., April 4, U.S. 76, Mullins.

Say It Loud! No!, 5 p.m., April 8, Anchor/Podcast.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 6:30 p.m., April 13, The Performing Arts & Science Academy, 320 N. Main St., Marion.

Putting a Spotlight on Sexual Assault – It’s NOT an Option, 5 p.m., April 15, Anchor/Podcast.

Denim Day, noon, April 20, Marion City Hall, 107 S. Main St., Marion.

Sexual Assault: No Exceptions, No Excuses, 1 p.m., April 21, Facebook Live.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 5 p.m., April 25, Gresham.

Marion County Challenge, 5 p.m. April 28, virtual video release.

Spring Into Wellness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 30, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church.

Marlboro County

Debuting “My Masculinity Matters” campaign, noon, April 4, Facebook.

McColl Turns Teal, 10 a.m. April 7, Main Street, McColl.

Misogyny in Music, TBD, April 14, virtual – Zoom.

Niah’s Lemonade Stand, 2 p.m., April 21, 108 Personage St., Bennettsville.

Vaccination Fair, 4 p.m., April 21, McColl CareSouth.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville.

Sumter County

Community Festival, 10 a.m., April 9, 415 Manning Ave., Sumter.

Williamsburg County

Planting Pinwheel Garden, 10 a.m., April 13, Williamsburg County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Kingstree.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 6-9 p.m., April 19-20, Williamsburg County Recreation Department, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree.

Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Breakfast, 7-9 a.m., April 21, Williamsburg County Satellite Center, No. 2 Courthouse Square, Kingstree.

Interagency meeting, 11 a.m., April 21, Virtual-Zoom.

Denim Day, all day, April 27, countywide.