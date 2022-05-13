Teacher Feature winners announced

DARLINGTON – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum Teacher Feature winners for May have been announced. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.

The May honorees are: Jessica Isgett, Bay Road Elementary School; Carol Pinckney, Brockington Elementary Magnet School; Mary Lesley, Carolina Elementary School; Daren McKenzie, Darlington County Institute of Technology; Casey Coker, Darlington County Virtual Academy; Erin Farrell, Darlington High School; Mercy Dathrapu, Darlington Middle School; Liz Olson, Hartsville High School; Teri Griggs, Hartsville Middle School; Carol McNeil, J.L. Cain Elementary School; Gabrielle White, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary ; Audra Walters, Lamar High School; Jay Flowers, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology; Michelle Mehaffey, North Hartsville Elementary School; Courtney Conyers, Pate Elementary School; Jennifer Stokes, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School; Frances Thomas, Southside Early Childhood Center; Shannon Atkinson-Johnson, Spaulding Middle School; Jason Earle, St. John's Elementary School and Ronnel Ridemano, Thornwell School for the Arts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.