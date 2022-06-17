The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Paper Doll clothing shop for little girls has opened on North Fifth Street in Hartsville. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce. Owner Grace Byrd cut the ribbon.

The Paper Doll was created by Byrd to insure all little girls get to enjoy the classic designs worn by their grandmothers and great-grandmothers. The styles are reminiscent of the 50s and 60s clothing for children, Byrd said.

On her website, Byrd says she pulls details throughout from the past century while also adding in her own modern twist.

“Each piece is meticulously designed even down to the buttons selected,” the website states ‘The motto The Paper Doll follows is quality over quantity. Fabrics are always the highest level of quality.”

Byrd has been in business designing her clothing for about seven years, selling them online.

“I design about 90 percent of what I sell, except for the knits,” she said.

Byrd said she works primarily with two manufacturers to make her clothing.

She said her online business has been really successful.

“We usually sell out fast,” she said.

Byrd said this particular storefront that interested her came up really fast, and she acted on the “spur of the moment” to acquire it.

“I opened last Saturday (June 11),” Byrd said.

She carries dresses and other outfits for girls from newborn to size 10 or 12, shoes, accessories, such as ribbon, bows, and jewelry and other gift items. Shoes are mainly by Footmates.

Byrd said when her son was born she was living in Florida and her husband was deployed. She needed a way to make money and stay home with him because she couldn’t afford the high price of daycare. She started designing dresses for little girls. In the beginning, Byrd said she sewed them herself.

Now that she has moved into a brick and motor building, Byrd is utilizing some of her space for a tea room for children’s parties. There is a make-up/dressing room and an additional room for gifts or a buffet style party. These are by reservation only.

A native of Cheraw, Byrd has three children, her son, 7 and two daughters, 6 and four months.

The Paper Doll is located at 113 N. Fifth St. in Hartsville. Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sunday. The Tea Room is by reservations only. For more information call 843-917-0327 or to order online visit www.thepaperdollclothing.com

