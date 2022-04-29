Three civic clubs to meet jointly in May

HARTSVILLE – The Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs of Hartsville will come together for a luncheon to celebrate service in the Hartsville area on Monday, May 23.

The featured speaker will be the Honorable Jay Lucas, the retiring speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives.

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Hartsville Country Club – admission is by invitation - contact one of the three service clubs for information.

“Our three clubs serve the Hartsville community in so many different and effective ways,” said Ernie Boyd, president of the Hartsville Rotary Club. “At this unique event, we get together to share ideas and celebrate each other – truly demonstrating service above self. Speaker Jay Lucas is a true public servant and friend, and we always enjoy and learn from his presentations.”

The three clubs operate wide-ranging service projects.

Just a few examples:

Rotary supports first responders and provides new shoes for young students in need.

Lions support eye vision services with a focus this year on student vision tests in Darlington County School District.

Kiwanis sponsors and coordinates the Terrific Kids Program with the local elementary schools.

Benson Driggers, president of the Kiwanis Club said, “We are always glad to get together for our annual meeting to visit with the members of these clubs, and this year we are very glad to have Jay Lucas come address us.”

On the theme of celebrating service, Lions’ President Allen Grantham said, “Our goal is to make our community better by serving others. We all have a responsibility to help those in need.”

The three Hartsville service clubs participating have more than 150 members who operate the service projects, fundraise, and support the greater Hartsville community. Each club has national and even international affiliations.

For more information, contact any of the three clubs via social media.

