TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Concussions are serious injuries

Returning to sports and physical activity for an athlete requires a few extra steps. The steps include rest, return to school, light activity, moderate activity, heavy/noncontact activity, practice with full contact and return to competition. For athletics, athletic trainers use baseline testing to assist in returning the athlete to play through statical knowledge of their cognitive and balance status prior to a possible concussion. These tests often include ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) and BESS (Balance Error Scoring System). An ImPACT test measures visual and verbal memory, reaction time and processing speed to help determine if a patient can safely return to physical activity. BESS testing was developed as an outcome measure of postural stability. Both ImPACT and BESS tests are sources that are used in athletics to assist in returning athletes back to play after sustaining a concussion, but for it to be an affective test, a baseline must be obtained prior to a concussion.