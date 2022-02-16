TOM PURCELL: The scandalous silence about China

It’s possibly the only scandal we are allowed to discuss.

In 2015 the peaceful and tiny world of competitive curling was rocked by a broom kerfuffle that sent the ancient sport reeling.

Curling — which is currently getting its quadrennial global TV exposure at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — is a civilized, nonviolent sport invented in 16th Scotland.

As described by Britannica, in curling two teams of four players compete by sliding heavy stones — concave on the bottom with a handle on the top — across the ice with the goal of each team getting its stone closest to the center tee or button.

Each player takes turns delivering two stones, while two other members of the team use brooms to sweep the “pebbled” ice — thus altering the ice’s smoothness and temperature — to guide or “curl” the stones to their desired destination.

The sport’s jovial nature turned bitter in 2015 when some players began using brooms with advanced fibers and brush-head inserts that significantly enhanced their ability to alter the stone’s course.