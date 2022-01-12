TOM PURCELL: We’ve got our eyes on you, 2022!

Hello, 2022.

We hope you’re not expecting to get the honeymoon treatment that most New Years have gotten throughout history.

You see, 2022, most of us are very cranky here in the USA and we have our eyes on you.

It’s nothing personal, 2022.

It’s just that our hopes for the last two New Year’s have fallen far short of our expectations.

Now, following two years of draconian government lockdowns, closed schools and an ever-changing array of often arbitrary or politically driven mandates, we’ve piled up a troubling number of economic and social problems.

Because of the stress and depression the lockdowns caused, the number of suicides and drug overdoses in 2020 and 2021 spiked around the country. So did crime rates and the homicide totals in our riot-torn cities.

Meanwhile, the federal government has been pumping so many dollars into our collapsed economy that inflation is running its fastest pace in decades.