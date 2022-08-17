United Way of Hartsville moves for better visibility and more space

HARTSVILLE – United Way of Hartsville has moved to a new location on Carolina Avenue.

“We have gone from about 1,000 square feet of space to about 3,000 square feet and from renting to owning our building” said United Way Executive Director Joann DeLong. “We are so excited. This has been a dream of mine. Moving has been on my mind for at least three years.”

The new building is located at 341 W. Carolina Ave. It is the previous SCE&G building next door to IGA.

“We finely have everything under one roof,” DeLong said.

She said the additional space will allow them to be more organized and perhaps expand their services.

DeLong said they made the move in mid-July but are still getting settled in. She said there were some renovations to be made.

“It will be easier for people to find us,” she said. “I love the visibility. We have a new and larger sign, too.”

DeLong said she knew they wanted to be closer to downtown. When this building was listed, she said it seemed the perfect place. She made an offer.

“I have been telling my board for over two years to keep their eyes open for a building within two blocks of downtown with lots of parking and enough room to grow and serve the community,” DeLong said. “I love this location. It is great for walking traffic. I see this as a very positive move.”

DeLong, who is starting her 10th year at United Way, said United Way has been in Hartsville since 1959, and there are still people who aren’t aware that they exist or what they do.

“Besides funding 20 programs within 17 organizations that serve Darlington County, United Way of Hartsville seeks and addresses both small and large issues to make our community a better place to live for all,” DeLong said. “We do this by collaborating with government officials, for profit and non-profit organizations, churches, businesses, public and private schools and social groups. Our focus areas are Health, Education and Financial Stability, which is broad enough to cover many issues.”

In addition to helping to fund Meals-on-Wheels, utility and rent assistance and after school care scholarships—just to name a few – United Way has in-house programs as well.

“We’re proud to say that we have one of the nation’s largest bed programs, “Operation Sweet Dreams,” providing over 960 beds and cribs to date to children and seniors,” DeLong said. “Our Coats4Kids distributes more than 550 coats per year (along with gloves and hats) to students of all ages. More than 250 heavy-duty filled backpacks are provided to middle and high school students each year. Fire victims not only receive clothing and personal items, but they receive new necessary items for the bedroom, bath and kitchen, including a major appliance. Our baby pantry provides much needed clothing and diapers for foster parents/grandparents suddenly finding themselves caring for an infant or small child. The homeless receive food, insulated clothing, coats, wool socks and ‘0’ degree sleeping bags. Should a disaster arise, we’re here to provide tarps, grocery cards, adult diapers/pull-ups and personal hygiene items.”

DeLong said United Way is here to make a difference in the community.

“Many are under the impression that we only assist low income residents, but that can’t be further from the truth,” DeLong said. “One day you’re fine and the next day you realize you need help. That’s when you call United Way. “

She said all areas of the United States are covered by a United Way agency.

“I cover the whole county,” DeLong said.

DeLong is assisted by programs assistant Kelly Little.

“I am hoping to add a third person at least part time,” DeLong said. “I want to be able to expand, and I couldn’t do that where we were located.”