 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miss South Carolina visits Hartsville

  • 0

Miss South Carolina Jill Dudley was in Hartsville on July 12 at Minnie’s Giftique. She represented Hartsville in the pageant. She will be competing in the Miss America Pageant in December.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butler Heritage Foundation to receive $500,000 from the state

Butler Heritage Foundation to receive $500,000 from the state

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Butler Heritage Foundation is receiving a half million dollars from the State of South Carolina from appropriated funds. The announcement was made on June 30 during the Butler Heritage Week annual banquet by Sen. Gerald Malloy. He and Rep. Robert Q. Williams presented the group with a ceremonial check at the banquet held in the Butler Community Gymnasium in Hartsville.

Marion Post 5 wraps-up regular season

Marion Post 5 wraps-up regular season

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team wrapped-up their regular season with a pair of games against Johnsonville and one at Georgetown, ending on a three-game skid last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert