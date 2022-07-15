Miss South Carolina visits Hartsville

Linda Lacy of Florence was in Hartsville on recently and stopped by Minnie’s to greet Miss South Carolina Jill Dudley.
ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS
ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS
ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS
ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Butler Heritage Foundation is receiving a half million dollars from the State of South Carolina from appropriated funds. The announcement was made on June 30 during the Butler Heritage Week annual banquet by Sen. Gerald Malloy. He and Rep. Robert Q. Williams presented the group with a ceremonial check at the banquet held in the Butler Community Gymnasium in Hartsville.
MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team wrapped-up their regular season with a pair of games against Johnsonville and one at Georgetown, ending on a three-game skid last week.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School continued its tradition as classmates from the former all-black high school prior to integration in 1970 celebrated the 38th annual Fourth of July reunion weekend and Battle of the Classes during the holiday.
