More than 130 children participate in Mullins High School cheer camp

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 130 children participated in the Little Auctioneers Cheer Camp at Mullins High School Friday. Organizer and head coach Amara Sturkey said her first camp was a great opportunity to inspire future Auctioneers cheerleaders.

The daylong event featured drills, dance routines and photos along with free t-shirts, breakfast, lunch and snacks for participants ranging from age four to 14 years old.

“This the first time I’ve done it,” Sturkey said. “I think other coaches have done it before me but this is my first time and it went very well.”

Sturkey said she thinks it’s good for the cheerleading program if the community is involved and partnering with parents.

“They learned cheers, dances and had they had snacks,” she said. “Overall, they got to meet new friends.”

Sturkey is guiding the program into her fourth year this upcoming fall season. However, she had kept her squad active since March and said they’re more than ready for the football and basketball games ahead and entertaining the crowd.

The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders won the Battle of the Bows at Wilson High School earlier in the year.

“It feels good to see the program change over time,” Sturkey said. “Now I see all my work coming to fruition.”

Sturkey said the participation shows the youth are looking forward to becoming part of the team.

“I think with the participation it shows they’re ready to be cheerleaders too,” she said. “It shows they’re paying attention and I think that is cool that the cheerleaders are getting as much recognition as the football players and basketball players.”

Sturkey said the school features a junior varsity and varsity squad.