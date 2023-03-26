DARLINGTON, S.C. – In what marked a hugely successful venture, the Darlington County School District (DCSD) attracted 207 prospective employees for its largest hiring event. Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology hosted the event, which saw interested candidates from four states.

Every DCSD school and department was represented. More than a dozen certified teachers earned job offers “on the spot” following interviews. The district expects to hire another 30 teacher candidates from the event following reference checks.

The driving effort for the hiring event came from DCSD’s Human Resources Department. Of the 207 candidates, more than 100 were certified educators interested in learning about working in Darlington County.

Executive Director of Human Resources Chuck Miller said he was excited to see such an outstanding turnout for the event.

“We were thrilled to have such an excellent turnout at our hiring event,” he said. “Our district is an amazing place to work. The opportunity to add so many new teachers and staff to our existing group of outstanding educators presents exciting opportunities moving forward. Our students will certainly reap the benefits.”

DCSD is the highest paying district in the Pee Dee for teachers and offers a robust recruitment bonus to those joining the district. DCSD strives to create a welcoming environment focused on creating successful outcomes for students.