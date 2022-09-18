More than 600 people attend Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group housing event

MARION, S.C. – More than 600 people gathered at Marion High School to attend Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group’s “No Place Like Home” family housing event to receive helpful information Thursday.

Marion County Long Term Recovery Group Chairman Bishop Michael A. Blue along with more than 50 volunteers rotated the group through several stations with representatives from Department of Social Services, legal aid, S.C. Housing and more.

Blue said the event included information on rental and mortgage assistance along with financial counseling, heirs property issues, job opportunities and affordable internet service. More importantly help residents interested in home ownership or have rental needs.

“Housing is a fundamental need for every person, and in our communities, housing is one of the greatest concerns for our families,” he said.

The event included free food, gift bags and supply giveaways.

Marion County Long Term Recovery Group Executive Director Linda Phillips said the housing event attracted more people than expected.

“We prepared for 500 and didn’t think we would have so many people,” Phillips said. “People want information and they’re getting good information.”

Phillips called it a great response from the public and wanted to serve Marion and surrounding counties.

“We want people to know there is someone they can reach out for any housing stability need they may have,” she said.

Phillips said the Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group hope to organize another event in the future.

Realtor and credit counselor Jessica Rogers was among the vendors participating and said she was happy to help inform others.

“I’m so excited to be able to give this information out to our communities,” Rogers said. “We want to increase the rate of homeownership in our community. Buying home is not as hard as people think.”

Rogers said she wants to encourage people to own homes and generate wealth. She is based in Dillon but serves both South Carolina and North Carolina, focusing on the Pee Dee region and aware of several programs to help with assistance to first-time buyers.

“Me and my husband actually utilized a program five years ago and that’s how we became homeowners,” she said. “I wish something like this experience was a round six years ago. You going to come away with knowledge that you need to become a homeowner. I think it’s very important for people to understand that you don’t need perfect credit or a 20 percent down payment. Let’s debunk those myths and really get homeownership information out to our communities.”

Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group board member and Marion County Planning and Special Project official Ogleretta D. White said she was happy to see so many people attend.

Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group board member and Marion County Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said her dual roles involve strengthening the partnership among the groups.

“This is such a great resource for our families in the district,” Bethea said. “Having access to all this information can help better their lives and it’s all in one place. This is just a dynamic event. It’s truly been a blessing working with Dr. Blue and this committee. It’s a heart of giving and every conversation is about bettering the community of Marion County. I’m just glad to be a part of that team.”

Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group held activities in the past including organizing a community meeting at the Door of Hope Christian Church. Nearly a decade ago several of the same board members helped to attract more than 800 people for a Career Fair and Small Business Expo.

For more information call 843-275-6080 or email us at marioncountyltrg@gmail.com.