Morris College accreditation reaffirmed

SUMTER — The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has reaffirmed accreditation for Morris College with no additional report requested for the next 10 years.

The commission made the official announcement on June 16, during its annual meeting of its Board of Trustees.

The commission is the regional body for accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.

It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Latin America. The SACSCOC Board of Trustees reaffirmed Morris College’s accreditation this year with no further report.

“Morris College earning its reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence of the College’s academic, financial and administrative strength,” said President Dr. Leroy Staggers. This positive outcome is a direct result of the faculty, staff, and administrators that work vigorously to provide a community of learners prepared to contribute and make their mark in society.”

Morris College’s reaffirmation came after a two-year review that included a rigorous internal and external review process and three-day onsite visit by a committee representative and eight reviewers from peer institutions. All institutions must demonstrate compliance with standards covering our mission, governing board, administration and organization, faculty, institutional planning and effectiveness, student achievement, educational programs, academic and support services and financial and physical resources.

The commission also requires that institutions submit a five-year Quality Enhancement Plan designed to improve student learning. Morris College’s plan, IMPACT – Improving Morris College’s Preparation, Acceleration, Completion and Training, was approved with no recommendations.

IMPACT focuses on improving the success of first-time, full-time freshman through retention and persistence through co-requisite learning and intrusive academic coaching. The success is measured by their fall-to-fall retention rate, co-requisite pass rates and self-efficacy assessments.

Since its origin, Morris College has continued its dedication to delivering quality instruction in the arts, the sciences, business, and education to students of diverse backgrounds, regardless of race or gender.

Presently, the college offers 21 programs of study leading to the baccalaureate degree. The mission of the college includes providing liberal arts and career-based programs with a particular emphasis on teacher education, promoting the professional and personal development of its students, and providing an ethical and religious environment which complements the student's total development.

The current administration, under the leadership of Dr. Leroy Staggers, is devoted to the Morris College vision of transforming the institution in a manner where it will be "recognized as a premier liberal art and career-focused institution in Sumter, the state of South Carolina, and the southern region. Here our students are provided the opportunity to “Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve.” Learn more at morris.edu.