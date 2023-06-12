Darlington, S.C. -- MPD Electric Cooperative’s Trust donated $2,500 to Mercy Medicine, a free medical clinic in the Pee Dee. Mercy Medicine is a safety-net for disadvantaged community members who do not have health insurance and need medical and /or dental care as well as life sustaining medications.

“This year, we have experienced a significant increase in dental applications,” said Brian Lowe, executive director of Mercy Medicine. “This donation will be used to specifically care for patients suffering dental pain.”

The gift is made possible by MPD’s Operation Round Up program that helps those who are having hardships and improves the quality of life for everyone in the Pee Dee.

Mercy Medicine Executive Director Brian Lowe is presented a $2,500 donation from Katie Wilcox of MPD Electric Cooperative.