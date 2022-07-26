 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins basketball’s Lewis signs with Converse College

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins Lady Auctioneers center Nykera Lewis signed a letter of intent to join the Converse University Valkyries. The three-year veteran was the team’s lone selection for the all-region team during the 2021-22 season.

“It feels good because I’ve been through so many schools I didn’t know where I was going,” Lewis said.

Lewis played three years of varsity basketball for the Lady Auctioneers.

“Being a part of the team was a lot of fun and a lot of work,” she said. “I really enjoyed it and last year was the best year.”

Lewis said she plans to study sports medicine or forensic science.

“Right now I just want to go to college and play ball,” she said. “Everything I’ve learned has been passed down by family so being able to play has been good.”

People are also reading…

Mullins coach Myron Gerald said it was good coaching Lewis.

“It’s great to continue to have a player go on to the next level,” he said. “She is humble and loves the game. I’m glad at the end of her career in high school she gets the opportunity to play. I hope she takes full advantage of it and continues to work hard. Her mom works so hard to give her the things that she needs and wants and I hope she takes advantage of that part and optimizes her future.”

Gerald said he is proud of Lewis.

Lewis mother Shirika Williams said she was also proud sitting alongside her during the signing.

“I still have one more with four more years,” Williams said of Lewis little sister and teammate Jada Davis, a rising freshman on the squad.

Lady Auctioneers assistant coach Linda Scott said she has known the family for a longtime and happy to see Lewis continue to play.

“We go way back and I’ve taught most of them,” Scott said. “I’m just proud and it’s like seeing one of my own.”

Mullins High School Principal Joey Smith said he looks forward to seeing great things from Lewis in the future.

Converse University opens the season on Nov. 7.

