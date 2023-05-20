MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins High School celebrated a second week of college announcements Friday. A ceremony was held for senior guard Demitrius “D.J.” Sanders as he signed a letter of intent to play for the Pfeiffer University Falcons. The All-Region performer averaged nine points per game and was the team’s leading shot blocker.

“I feel blessed to be able to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Sanders said. “It’s the best school I got an offer from.”

The three-year varsity starter said he was excited about joining his new team and has already talked to his coaches about the upcoming season. He signed just a week after his teammate and friend L.J. Sindab signed with East Georgia State College, celebrating the accomplishment.

“It was great doing what I love with my brothers,” Sanders said. “It was great and I wish we could’ve signed on the same date.”

Sanders said he enjoyed sharing the moment with family, friends and coaches.

“It’s big to see the support and know that it’s real,” he said.

His mother Chanel Platt was one of those supporters.

“I’m just a proud mother,” she said. “I’m very proud and just glad to see all the hard-work and dedication pay-off. That’s a blessing within itself because that was the goal and the mission and we did it.”

Demitrius Sanders Sr. starred for the Auctioneers for several seasons, playing alongside the late Marcus Jerod Gerald and for the late Mark Gerald. His son wore his No. 3 uniform number throughout his playing career.

“He’s doing what I knew he was going to do,” Sanders said. “Now he just has to stick with it and stay focused.”

D.J. Sanders was a key contributor for an Auctioneers team that won back-to-back region championships and finished with a 16-6 record and lower state semifinal appearance.

Auctioneers head coach Eric Troy said it was great to see another player make his college decision.

“We invested a lot of time, energy and love with those guys and to see them go to the next level and next stage is my mission,” Troy said. “They’re getting a player with versatility and he’s like a rough diamond. Once you shine him up, he’s going to be able to do whatever you ask him to do at a high level. He’s going to be alright and I’m glad somebody noticed him.”