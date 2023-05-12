MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins High School’s North-South All-Star basketball player Johnell “L.J.” Sindab made his college choice official Friday. Sindab signed a national letter of intent with East Georgia State College in front of family, friends and coaches.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support we got here and to that’s a thing I’ll always have in life is a big thing to have,” Sindab said. “When I visited it just seemed like the place that would fit me.”

Sindab said the opportunity will help him get better and continue his playing career.

The senior shooting guard was named Class 2A All-State and Region 8-2A Player of the Year for the second straight season, leading the Auctioneers to a 16-6 record and lower state semifinal appearance. Sindab averaged 20.5 points, six rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.5 steals per game during the 2022-23 season and averaged 18 points per game during his three seasons of varsity basketball.

“My main goal was to get to college,” Sindab said. “I’m going to miss it a lot. It was a lot of memories. You’re not going to get anything like high school.”

Angela Sindab said she was thankful. She has attended games over the years supporting Sindab’s older brother and former Auctioneer and Murray State Racer Stacy Wilson, brother Shaquan Brown play Auctioneers football and sister Janell Sindab lead Lady Aucs basketball to three consecutive Class 2A state championship appearances and a state title in 2017.

“It actually took every village that is here today and everyone making it possible for L.J. and I’m thankful,” she said.

Stacy Wilson said he was excited to see his little brother follow in his footsteps.

“Hopefully he will be way better than me but hopefully he prepared for the task,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be hard but as long as he keeps pushing and do what you’re there for and your purpose I think he will be able to handle the task.”

Auctioneers head coach Eric Troy said he is well aware of the type of player the Bobcats are getting.

“Relentless,” Troy said. “Whatever it is he going to try and do it.”