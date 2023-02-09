MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers clinched the Region 8-2A championship with a 100-65 win on the road at rival Marion Wednesday night. Mullins senior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab scored a game-high 33 points.

“I had my team there with me and they came through,” Sindab said. “I put them on my back and it’s just a team sport.”

Sindab gave credit to his teammates for a successful season and his shot creation.

“I shoot those shots everyday,” he said. “I shoot at least 500 shots a day. I work on those so I got to hit those and I feel confident taking them in games.”

Sindab’s production was supported by teammate J.J. Davis scoring 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Mullins jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the opening quarter highlighted by a dunk from D.J. Sanders. Sindab scored 12 points in the first half to help the Auctioneers take a commanding 51-26 advantage.

Marion responded in the third quarter outscoring Mullins 24-16.

Mullins head coach Eric Troy said he was proud of his team’s effort closing out the game in the final quarter.

“We’ve been talking a lot about consistency and playing with energy throughout the whole game,” Troy said. “This group of guys I have right here are special. They rise to the occasion and play hard every single game.”

Troy said the team made it through a challenging third quarter and played a good game.

Sanders added 14 points for Mullins along with eight points from Sy’Ree Livingston and 10 points from Mizion Grooms.

Jamorious Wilson led Marion with 16 points while Tahj Lathon and Zy Moody each scored 11 points for the Swamp Foxes. Marion heads into the postseason at 8-11, 5-3.

Mullins heads into the playoffs as a top seed at 14-5 and 7-1 in region play.

In girls action, Jaeda Davis scored a game-high 20 points to lead Marion to a 56-22 win over Mullins. Shamyah McKelvy added 11 points for the Lady Swamp Foxes.

Meera Burroughs led Mullins with seven points.