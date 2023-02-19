MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers junior guard J.J. Davis nailed five three-point jumpers to lead his team with 21 points in a 90-68 win over Wade Hampton to the Class 2A lower state semifinal Saturday night.

Mullins (16-5) earned redemption from last season’s third round playoff lost to the Red Devils.

“I was impressed,” Mullins coach Eric Troy said of his team’s performance in the rematch. “I told them the team with the most rebounds and the least amount of turnovers will win the game. That’s what happened. They played with poised. We knew they were going to come in here and test our discipline. I was impressed with the way our guys responded tonight.”

The Auctioneers outscored the Red Devils 24-15 in the opening quarter with 18 points combined from Davis and L.J. Sindab leading Mullins.

Mullins held a 42-31 lead at halftime and began to pull away in the third quarter. Junior forward Sy’Ree Livingston’s explosive windmill dunk was among 10 of his 13 points in the second half, giving the Aucs a 62-42 advantage heading into the final quarter. Senior guard D.J. Sanders added 18 points for Mullins while fellow senior and Class 2A all-state selection Sindab produced 16 points.

Isaac Gray led Wade Hampton with 31 points.

“They understand what is at stake every game,” Troy said of his five seniors. “They’re trying to get exactly where they want to be.”

Troy said the seniors have made an impact on their teammates and the squad is building chemistry and the right time.

Mullins travels to Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday.