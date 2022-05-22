Mullins brain cancer awareness advocate celebrates House resolution supporting efforts

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins native Chris Lane has been a longtime advocate supporting others in the battles with brain tumors and brain cancer awareness. Lane was presented a resolution from Rep. Lucas Atkinson last week as the House of Representatives officially recognized May 2022 as National Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

“Barbara Phillips and Jimmy Huggins are just two of the many from our county who have passed from this cancer,” Lane said. “According to statistics given by the South Carolina House of Representatives, 24,540 people were diagnosed with brain tumors in 2021 while over 18,000 died from the same type of tumor.”

Lane said others find the struggles that come from metastatic tumors, spreading from other places in the body. “Whether malignant or benign, they all are dangerous and deserve attention and proper treatment”, he said.

For approximately 15 years, there has been push at the state and national level for increased awareness and recognition of brain tumor and cancer awareness, he said.

The South Carolina House of Representatives passed bill number 5305 last month. Atkinson presented Lane with a framed copy.

“It was a pleasure to do this and be a part of something like this that was important to our community,” Atkinson said. “I was glad to introduce a resolution to the South Carolina House of Representatives recognizing May 2022 as Brain Cancer Awareness month. Brain Cancer affects many people and their families and I hope this resolution can help bring awareness to this disease.”

Allie Atkinson, whose father also was diagnosed with a brain tumor, was present as she wanted to be a part of the occasion.

“So grateful for this resolution and the awareness and advancements that will surely follow,” Allie Atkinson said.

Lane said the moment was special.

“This is about Martin East, Jimmy Huggins, Dara Forrester, Nancy Jordan and so many others,” he said. “It’s for all of them and the upcoming years pushing for continued awareness, recognition, and advocacy for brain cancer will be the same way.”