Mullins celebrates 150-year history during Sesquicentennial Celebration

MULLINS, S.C. – Hundreds of people along with city officials enjoyed a family fun-filled weekend with a Sesquicentennial Celebration commemorating Mullins’ 150-year history.

Activities included a parade, car show, food, play area, petting zoo, vendors and musical performers Carl Brunson, The Jebb Mac Band, Level 10, Band of Oz and Morris Ward & Eaglewing.

Mayor Robert Woodbury said he was looking forward to milestone event.

“I’m excited and think there is an excitement throughout the city for this weekend,” he said. “The Sesquicentennial Celebration is a big mark here in the city. It’s 150 years that Mullins has been going strong. They’re resilient people.”

City officials hosted the 150th anniversary while adding the feel of the return of the annual Golden Leaf Festival, which was postponed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always great to see the people of the community come together and have a good time,” he said.

Woodbury, a former city councilman was elected the city’s first black mayor in 2020. He was happy to represent residents the on the big day.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “Every day it’s a privilege to be the mayor of the city of Mullins because the people chose me to represent them. I thank God for the opportunity and I’m grateful.”

Woodbury said the celebration goes down in history.

“We want to make sure we put our best foot forward and this weekend was a testament of that,” he said.

Former Mayor Wayne George participated in the activities throughout the weekend and said he was thrilled to celebrate.

“As a former mayor and a resident I love Mullins,” George said. “The people have been good to me in allowing me serve as mayor for 16 years. I’ve always said it has been the greatest point in my life. I still love Mullins and it’s good to see the people come together.”

George called it a pleasure working with the committee volunteering to support the event.

“It’s a good start and we were blessed with some great weather,” he said. “I’m just overwhelmed by the number of people that have showed up. It’s a lot of love here in Mullins and a lot of people have made Mullins their home and made contributions.”

George said there is a lot of history and heritage in town.

Former Mayor William “Bo” McMillan said he was lucky to celebrate the 100th and 150th anniversary in Mullins.

“I think that it’s a monumental occasion for the city,” McMillan said. “I’m proud of the occasion and proud to be a small part of the history. I hope and pray that greater things are ahead for our city and our citizens.”

McMillan said he is proud of his time as mayor upgrading police and fire department along with the renovation of City Hall.

“I’m proud to be a product of Mullins because Mullins is a great place to have grown up,” he said. “At one time we were the largest tobacco market. It’s an incredible place. I’ll always be one who says pull for Mullins.”

McMillan the people make the town wonderful.

Event organizer and City Administrator Holly Jackson said called the experience awesome to celebrate in late September.

“We’ve taken some of the good parts of the Golden Leaf Festival and incorporated it in this huge celebration of 150 years,” Jackson said. “We’ve seen an influx of visitors and people that used to live here that came back.”

Jackson said organizing the anniversary celebration became natural but added new features at the S.C. Tobacco Museum.

“The committee worked hard,” she said. “People piled in and bring their kids back to Mullins. They got to see Mullins and it was wonderful.”