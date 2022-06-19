Mullins celebrates 2nd annual Juneteenth at Smith Haven Park

MULLINS, S.C. – Organizers of the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Mullins wanted to focus on social, spiritual and historic aspects of the holiday.

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis said the recognition of Juneteenth and hosting a commemorative event with the community was something she always wanted to do.

“It’s just great and every year I think it grows,” Davis said. “I think one of things that I want to highlight is that it was new to us last year and we just wanted to understand the meaning of it.”

Davis said developing a clearer dialogue and patronizing local businesses is part of the goal.

“We can never forget our ancestors for what they went through and what we’re going through,” she said. “We have to keep that bond. I’m excited and look forward to every year of us coming out and I thank every that attended personally.”

The celebration at Smith Haven Park featured dozens of vendors and hours of entertainment along history lessons. Visitors also got the opportunity to check-out the free store, food court, shopping zone and kids zone.

Organizers with the Pick 42 Foundation were happy to host a crowd after months of planning.

Pick 42 Foundation Executive Director Miko Pickett said the moment felt good.

“It feels even better doing it,” she said. “Juneteenth is a chance for everybody to celebrate African American culture. It’s so great to have a festival.”

Pickett said it takes multiple organizations to be involved to serve the community.

“We have to support local,” she said.

Mayor Robert L. Woodbury presented a proclamation to kick-off the celebration and serve as a sponsor.

“Understanding and appreciating the cultures and diversities of the people who make up our city is key to us unlocking the potential of our future as Mullins, the city of opportunities,” Mullins Mayor Robert L. Woodbury said.

