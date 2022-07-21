 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins High School hosts several football teams partnering in FCA passing league

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County high school football teams gathered at Mullins High School Tuesday for a few snaps of 7-on-7 action. Fellowship of Christian Athletes director for Marion and Dillon counties and former Socastee High School football coach Tim Renfrow along with longtime Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan organized the final passing league event featuring Marion, Mullins, Pee Dee Academy, Latta, Aynor, Lake View and Carvers Bay.

“We’ve had five events this year and two here,” Renfrow said. “We give these kids the opportunity to come out here and play against each other and meet and talk with each other. We’ll feed them and share with them a little bit from the spiritual standpoint.”

Renfrow said the FCA supports teams throughout the football season.

“It’s an organization that has been around for a long time, serving, spreading the word and trying to love them as Christ loves us,” he said.

Renfrow said enjoying the game of football and realizing it’s a game is a piece of advice he give others players. His son Hunter Renfrow is a NFL Pro Bowl selection at wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders and two-time college football playoff national champion.

“Hunter just really enjoys the game and just goes out works hard, prepares and enjoys it,” he said.

He brings more than 30 years of experience as a coach, teacher and athletic director.

“FCA has been very close to my heart as I have served as an FCA volunteer in these schools,” he said. Renfrow now returns to help in the area he grew up, working with up to 12 different schools.

“I think with our kids today and coaches need to know they’re important and have value,” Renfrow said. “That’s the big thing is showing that we care about them and love them no matter what they do.”

For more information contact TRenfrow@fca.org or 843-421-2919.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

